AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 6.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 49,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,482,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.53.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,900,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,394,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,492 shares of company stock valued at $81,105,233. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

