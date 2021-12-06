Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $154,390.08 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $30.03 on Monday. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apria by 439.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 94.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter worth about $3,322,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.