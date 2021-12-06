Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $62,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 829,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

NYSE:APTV opened at $162.35 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

