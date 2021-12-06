Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 13806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

