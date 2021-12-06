Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Arch Resources worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 100,452 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

