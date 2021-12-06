Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $283.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.