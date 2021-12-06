Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 29,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.