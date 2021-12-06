Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after buying an additional 1,984,796 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 659,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,037,000 after buying an additional 280,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,748,000 after buying an additional 143,490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

