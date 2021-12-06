Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

