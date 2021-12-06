Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $152.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

