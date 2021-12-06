Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

