Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,630 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,438 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 91.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 229,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

