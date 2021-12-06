Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $457.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

