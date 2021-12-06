Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

