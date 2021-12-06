Arrow Financial Corp Sells 246 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

