ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

