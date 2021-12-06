Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta Buys 10,000 Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Stock

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,235.43).

Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 30,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £114,600 ($149,725.63).

Shares of D4T4 stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £122.78 million and a P/E ratio of 44.85. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

