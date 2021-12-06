Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $827,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,848 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,191 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.64 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

