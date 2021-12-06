Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.49% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.