Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 139,062 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 913.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Flowserve worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Flowserve stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.