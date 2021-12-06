Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 343,257 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 461.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.68% of Photronics worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $841.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.