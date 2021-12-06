Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 214,381 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214,381 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

