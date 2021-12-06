Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of 208.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.