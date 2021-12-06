aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIFE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,272. The company has a market cap of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

