Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,687 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,687 ($22.04) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON ATG opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.50. Auction Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

