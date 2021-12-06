Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,687 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,687 ($22.04) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
LON ATG opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.50. Auction Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.
About Auction Technology Group
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.