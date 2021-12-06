Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €82.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.44 ($86.86).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €81.80 ($92.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €61.00 ($69.32) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($99.70).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.