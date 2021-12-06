AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $249.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $228.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

NYSE:AVB opened at $237.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

