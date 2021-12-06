AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $249.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $228.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.
AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.35.
NYSE:AVB opened at $237.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.84.
In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
