Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,387 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.