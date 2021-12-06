Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

