Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.33 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

