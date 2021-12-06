Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 121,253 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.