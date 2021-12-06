Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $112,028.55

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $112,028.55 and $50,684.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

