Baader Bank Lowers Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to Reduce

Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 39 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUFRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dufry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Dufry has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

