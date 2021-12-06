Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.63

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 67333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.