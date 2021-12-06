Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Banc of California reported sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

BANC traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $5,280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 257,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

