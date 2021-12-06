Bank of America Corp DE Acquires Shares of 81,093 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $37.81 on Monday. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

