Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.22% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,217,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $711,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.85 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

