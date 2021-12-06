Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.