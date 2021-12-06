Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.96% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $128,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $379,000.

Shares of RMGC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

