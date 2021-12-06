Bank of America Corp DE Sells 191 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $220.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.65 and a 12 month high of $246.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.22.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.