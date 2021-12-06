Bank of America Corp DE Sells 38,506 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSPN stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $656.24 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,974 shares of company stock worth $1,733,597 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

