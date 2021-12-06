Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$154.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.09.

NYSE:BMO opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 87.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

