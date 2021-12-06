Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.70.

BNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 341,795 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,395,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

