Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.81.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.