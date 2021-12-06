Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

