Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 22,523 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

