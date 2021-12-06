Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 3,992 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $119.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

