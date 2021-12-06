Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 381 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $310.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

