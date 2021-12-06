Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

