Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.38 or 0.08466197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,675.41 or 0.99672436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00076671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

